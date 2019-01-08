Andres Iniesta: Former Barcelona midfielder apologises for posing with two people in blackface

Andres Iniesta posted the photo on his Twitter and Instagram accounts

Former Barcelona and Spain midfielder Andres Iniesta has apologised after posting a photograph of himself with two people in blackface as part of Epiphany celebrations in Spain.

The image shows Iniesta, 34, his wife, two of his children and a group dressed in costumes related to Three Kings Day.

Two of the group are painted black - the role of Balthazar in Spain is often played by a white man in blackface.

A statement said Iniesta did not want to "bother" anyone with the photograph.

On Tuesday night, the photo had not been removed from the Vissel Kobe player's social media.

"[Iniesta] apologises to those people who may have been offended," the statement, released by Iniesta's representatives, added.