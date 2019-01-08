Collin Quaner: Huddersfield forward joins Ipswich Town on loan

From the section

Collin Quaner has scored three goals in 55 appearances for Huddersfield since joining the Terriers in January 2017

Championship strugglers Ipswich Town have signed Huddersfield Town forward Collin Quaner on loan until the end of the campaign.

The 27-year-old German has only featured twice for the Terriers this season, making two appearances from the bench last month.

The former Ingolstadt and Union Berlin player moved to the John Smith's Stadium in January 2017.

He becomes Ipswich's third signing of the January transfer window.

