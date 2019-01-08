Wednesday's back pages 8 Jan From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/46805019 Read more about sharing. Tottenham's EFL Cup win over Chelsea leads the Daily Star back page Harry Kane winning and converting Spurs' penalty features for the Metro The Sun points to the key use of VAR for Tottenham's winner Burton boss Nigel Clough has been scared to discuss Manchester City's quality before tonight's EFL Cup encounter Pep Guardiola wants Vincent Kompany to continue his career with Manchester City, according to the Daily Express