Wednesday's back pages

Tottenham's EFL Cup win over Chelsea leads the Daily Star back page
Tottenham's EFL Cup win over Chelsea leads the Daily Star back page
Harry Kane winning and converting Spurs' penalty features for the Metro
Harry Kane winning and converting Spurs' penalty features for the Metro
The Sun points to the key use of VAR for Tottenham's winner
The Sun points to the key use of VAR for Tottenham's winner
Burton boss Nigel Clough has been scared to discus Manchester City's quality before tonight's EFL Cup encounter
Burton boss Nigel Clough has been scared to discuss Manchester City's quality before tonight's EFL Cup encounter
Pep Guardiola wants Vincent Kompany to continue his career with Manchester City according to the Daily Express
Pep Guardiola wants Vincent Kompany to continue his career with Manchester City, according to the Daily Express

Top Stories