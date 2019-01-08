Police arrest 17-year-old male before Tottenham's Carabao Cup victory over Chelsea

Harry Kane scored from the penalty spot as Tottenham beat Chelsea

Police arrested a 17-year-old male for a "racially aggravated public order offence" prior to Tottenham's 1-0 win over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg.

He was arrested 20 minutes before kick-off at Wembley.

In a statement on Twitter, the Metropolitan Police's Football Unit said the teenager was being held at an unnamed North London police station.

Both clubs had warned supporters about their behaviour before the match.

The nature of the offence is unknown, while it is also unknown whether the male arrest was a Tottenham or Chelsea fan.

It comes just days after a Chelsea fan was fined £965 and banned from attending football matches for three years after being found guilty of homophobic chants.

Last month Chelsea suspended four supporters from attending matches while an investigation into the alleged racial abuse of Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling takes place.

Also in December, Chelsea condemned a vocal minority of their fans for anti-Semitic chants during a Europa League match with MOL Vidi in Hungary.