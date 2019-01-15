Southampton v Derby County

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has lost just three of his eight games in charge.

BBC coverage

How to follow: Watch live on BBC One from 19:30 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

TEAM NEWS

Southampton are without the suspended Charlie Austin, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Yan Valery for Wednesday's replay.

Ryan Bertrand, Danny Ings and Michael Obafemi remain out injured, Maya Yoshida is playing at the Asia Cup, and Mario Lemina is a fitness doubt.

Derby County's Harry Wilson is back in contention after missing the last two games with a hip problem.

Curtis Davies, Craig Forsyth and Marcus Olsson are all long-term injury absentees.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl: "I think both teams in the moment are in a very important period in the season. For both teams, it's [the replay] not the best thing.

"The best thing for us is that we have three suspended players at the moment and all three can't play on Wednesday, but they can play on Saturday.

"That's the positive and the most perfect thing from the FA Cup game."

Derby County manager Frank Lampard: "It's important for us. We love the FA Cup, and the fans do, too.

"It's another opportunity for the players to show what they can do against a good Premier League team."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton are without a win in five FA Cup games against Derby, including replays.

However, Saints are unbeaten in the past six meetings in all competitions since Derby won 2-1 in the first leg of the 2006-07 Championship play-off semi-final (D3, L3).

Southampton

Southampton have progressed to the next round in each of their last 10 FA Cup fixtures against lower league opposition, last failing to do so against Bristol Rovers in the fifth round in 2007-08.

They have won three of their seven league games under Ralph Hasenhuttl, as many victories as they managed in 22 league matches under Mark Hughes.

Saints have used 28 players in the Premier League this season, the most of any club in the top flight.

Derby County