Scottish Gossip: Aberdeen, McInnes, Celtic, Weah, Rangers, Hearts, Motherwell

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Aberdeen gaffer Derek McInnes is in the frame to become Stoke's new manager following Gary Rowett's sacking. (Scottish Sun)

Scotland's top referees believe they are being hung out to dry by their SFA bosses after a string of mysterious inconsistencies that have left them facing the fury of fans across the country. (Daily Record)

Timothy Weah insists his superstar father George urged him to move to Celtic to work with Brendan Rodgers. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Connor Goldson might have strolled through the Old Firm derby win but just 48 hours earlier the Rangers defender could barely walk as he struggled to get out of bed. (Daily Record)

Celtic's latest signing Timothy Weah has claimed having one of the most famous names in world football as his father is a blessing, not a burden. (Scotsman)

Craig Levein believes David Vanecek is precisely the striker Hearts need as he revealed the scouting process which brought the Czech to Edinburgh. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Jim McIntyre has admitted Glen Kamara could leave for Rangers this month. The Dundee midfielder penned a pre-contact agreement with Steven Gerrard's side at the weekend ahead of a summer switch. (Scottish Sun)

Connor Goldson, the Rangers central defender, has warned their rivals that the Ibrox side now have in their dressing room the kind of experienced, big-game players who will not be afraid of a title race. (The Times, subscription required)

Defender Andy Considine has warned their rivals Aberdeen will be stronger in the second half of the season - even before boss Derek McInnes secures new signings. (Aberdeen Evening Express)

His career could have been over, his reputation permanently damaged. Now, Ross McCormack is back in familiar surroundings at Motherwell and on the road to recovery once again. (Herald)