Tottenham: New stadium not ready until at least March, confirms Daniel Levy

Tottenham's new stadium was scheduled to open in September 2018

Tottenham say their new stadium will not be ready to host matches until at least March.

Spurs were originally scheduled to move into the new White Hart Lane stadium in September but the project has suffered construction delays.

The club took their latest decision after an update from contractors.

"I should like to apologise to our fans and thank you for your continued patience," said Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.

The new ground, which will also host NFL games, has a capacity of 62,062 and is located on the site of their old White Hart Lane home.

In December, several thousand season ticket-holders were allowed to explore the South Stand during a fan familiarisation event.

"The response from those who attended the familiarisation event was great to hear and reinforced our commitment to deliver an exceptional matchday experience for everyone," added Levy.

"We shall now seek clarity in respect of building test schedules and test event dates and provide further information on these in the next two to three weeks."

