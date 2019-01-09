Bayern Munich to sign Benjamin Pavard from Stuttgart

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Glorious' Pavard strike brings France level

Bayern Munich will sign defender Benjamin Pavard from fellow German club Stuttgart in July.

The 22-year-old France international will sign a five-year deal with the Bundesliga champions.

"We're delighted and proud to be able to secure the services of a player like him," said Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

Pavard helped his country win the 2018 World Cup in Russia and scored goal of the tournament, against Argentina.

Bayern are in Doha at a winter training camp during a winter break and return to action on 18 January at Hoffenheim.

They are second in the Bundesliga, six points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund, and face Liverpool in the last 16 of the Champions League.