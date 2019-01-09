Brighton fan is banned for five matches for offensive comments

Brighton beat Bournemouth 3-1 in the FA Cup third round at the Vitality Stadium

A Brighton fan has been banned for five matches for posting offensive comments online following the FA Cup fourth round draw.

The Seagulls face West Brom next in the competition at the end of January, after beating Bournemouth 3-1 away from home on 5 January.

The club say they received a number of complaints about a post on social media on Monday evening.

The comments were taken down and the supporter has apologised.

In a statement, Brighton said they have issued the ban "in light of offensive comments made on social media on Monday evening, deliberately designed to cause offence.

"Following an investigation by the club, the individual concerned had already withdrawn the comments and has now apologised for the offence caused; they have also been warned to expect a more severe punishment should they breach club rules in future."