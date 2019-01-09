Lenell John-Lewis: Shrewsbury Town striker suffers ACL injury and will miss rest of season

Lenell John-Lewis was withdrawn on a stretcher during the Stoke City game

Shrewsbury Town will be without striker Lenell John-Lewis for the rest of the season after he damaged an anterior cruciate ligament in Saturday's 1-1 FA Cup draw with Stoke City.

The 29-year-old, who has scored two goals in 29 games, had a scan which confirmed the injury.

He will now see a specialist to confirm the exact extent of his absence.

"It is unfortunately the cruciate ligament injury we all feared," boss Sam Ricketts said.

"He will be assessed and given the right treatment to be able to get back and continue his career. His rehab won't be rushed, he'll be given time to do it right."