Callum Hudson-Odoi: Bayern Munich explain interest in £35m Chelsea winger

Bayern Munich have gone on the record about their pursuit of Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi following a £35m bid for the 18-year-old.

Hudson-Odoi has played seven times this season and has 18 months left on his contract.

"We really want to sign him," said Bayern's director of sport Hasan Salihamidzic.

"He has qualities that fit our team. He can dribble and has a drive towards goal. He has lots of potential."

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri said he wants Hudson-Odoi to stay at the club, who have offered the youngster a new deal.

Hudson-Odoi, who made his first-team debut in the FA Cup in January last year, made a second successive start in the Carabao Cup defeat by Tottenham on Tuesday.

On Saturday, he provided assists for two goals in the FA Cup third-round win over Nottingham Forest.

But the FA Youth Cup and Under-17 World Cup winner is yet to start a Premier League game at Chelsea and has made only one top-flight appearance this season.

If the teenager moves to Bayern, he will become the third English teenager currently in the Bundesliga - alongside Jadon Sancho, 18, who left Manchester City for Borussia Dortmund in 2017, and Reiss Nelson, 19, on loan from Arsenal at Hoffenheim until July.

Eden Hazard, Willian and Pedro are all regulars in Chelsea's starting line-up ahead of Hudson-Odoi, but Sarri said he was starting "to consider him at the same level".

The England U19 international is set to face more competition next season at Stamford Bridge with the £58m arrival of United States winger Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund.