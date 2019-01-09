Tottenham stadium: How Premier League teams have fared at a new home

West Ham struggled after moving from Upton Park to the London Stadium

Tottenham could finally move into their new stadium in March - but will there be a negative impact on their results when they eventually do leave their temporary Wembley home?

It has been reported that the first game at the rebuilt White Hart Lane could be against Crystal Palace on 16 March; that would mean Spurs playing their final five home Premier League fixtures of the season at their new ground, with the title race approaching its climax.

Yet Cardiff manager Neil Warnock - with his eye on the relegation battle - reckons it will give visiting teams an advantage as Spurs may struggle to adjust.

Is Warnock right? Should Spurs fear a new stadium slump?

We've crunched the numbers to find out.

Home struggles

West Ham were the most recent Premier League team to move stadium, relocating from Upton Park to London Stadium before the 2016-17 season.

Their difficulties have been well documented. The team struggled to adjust on the pitch and the intense atmosphere from their old ground was not replicated.

The Hammers were the fourth Premier League club to move to a new stadium since 2000, following on from Southampton, Manchester City and Arsenal.

The Saints moved from The Dell to St Mary's in 2001, City moved from Maine Road to Etihad Stadium (originally known as the City of Manchester Stadium) and Arsenal moved from Highbury to Emirates Stadium in 2006.

All four teams won fewer home points in their first season at their new ground than in their final season at their old ground.

West Ham and Southampton suffered the most, both winning nine points fewer in their first season at their new home.

The overall impact

The dropped points at home had a wider impact on the full season.

Of the four Premier League teams to move stadium since 2000, only Arsenal had a better overall points total in the season after the move compared with the previous season.

West Ham were 17 points worse off, Manchester City 10 and Southampton seven.

Unsurprisingly, fewer points means a worse final league position.

West Ham, Manchester City and Southampton all dropped in the league table in their first season at a new stadium.

City finished seven places worse off after falling from ninth to 16th.

Southampton only dropped one place from 10th to 11th - although they were bottom after 12 games, following a difficult start.

West Ham came seventh in their final campaign at Upton Park but only managed 11th the following season.

Arsenal are the only exception. They finished fourth in their final season at Highbury and did so again in their debut campaign at the Emirates.

A slow start

Arsenal drew with Aston Villa and Middlesbrough in their first two games at the Emirates Stadium

West Ham are the only one of the four teams to win their first game at their new stadium.

They beat Bournemouth 1-0 in August 2016.

Southampton lost their opening game at St Mary's while Manchester City and Arsenal both drew.

The results suggest Southampton, City and Arsenal all took time to adjust to their new home before improving in the second half of the season.

Southampton lost four and drew one of their first five league games at St Mary's while City only won two of their first 13 games at Etihad Stadium.

Even Arsenal, who finished the season fourth, only won four of their first nine games at the Emirates.