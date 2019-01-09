Truro City: Torquay United talks over ending groundshare still ongoing

Treyew Road has a capacity of 3,200 (1,675 seats).

Truro City chairman Peter Masters says he is still in talks with Torquay United ahead of a full-time return to his club's Treyew Road home.

The White Tigers beat St Albans City 2-1 on Tuesday evening in their first league game in Cornwall this season.

Truro agreed to play at Torquay last summer as plans to build a supermarket on the Treyew Road site gathered pace, but they later fell through.

"I am currently discussing divorce proceedings with Torquay," he said.

"Once I've come to an agreement with Torquay we shall be coming home, without a doubt."

City said they would return to their Cornish home in November, but have yet to formalise the end of their agreement.

Truro had an attendance of 272 for Tuesday night's game at Treyew Road, as goals from Tyler Harvey and Louis Rooney saw them stay two places above the National League South relegation zone.

The figure was 220 more than the number of 'home' fans that saw their clash with their landlords at Torquay on New Year's Day when there were 2,760 'away' supporters.

City have struggled to pull in crowds of more than double figures at their temporary home, with supporters facing a 200-mile round-trip from Truro to South Devon.

"We've entered into a groundshare agreement with Torquay and we've made certain commitments for the whole of the season, and indeed next season," Masters told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"There will be some compensation going along somewhere along the line, but at the same time I'm hoping they'll show a little bit of 'mercy' shall I say."