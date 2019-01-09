Nathan Jones: Stoke City talking to Luton Town boss over vacant job

Stoke City are in discussions with Luton Town boss Nathan Jones over their vacant managerial position, following Gary Rowett's sacking on Tuesday.

The Potters, 14th in the Championship, had approached former Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic but he rejected the opportunity to be interviewed.

Jones, who has been at Luton since January 2016, guided the Hatters to promotion from League Two last season.

Luton are currently second in League One after 26 games.

