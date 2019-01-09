Ritchie Sutton: Morecambe sign Tranmere Rovers centre-back

Ritchie Sutton played more than 100 games in three-and-a-half seasons at Tranmere Rovers

Morecambe have signed Tranmere Rovers centre-back Ritchie Sutton.

The 32-year-old, who has played more than 350 games during his career, has agreed an 18-month contract.

He joined Tranmere from Mansfield Town in 2015 and helped Rovers win promotion back to the English Football League last season.

"He's an out and out honest, solid defender who enjoys defending and will certainly add to our squad," Shrimps boss Jim Bentley told the club website.

