Kevin Murphy: Hearts Women recruit Manchester City Women's technical director

Hearts Women are captained by Megan Paterson

Hearts have recruited Manchester City Women's technical director Kevin Murphy as part of their drive to "invest significantly" in women's football.

Murphy was previously head coach with Rangers Women and oversaw the girls' academy at the Ibrox club.

He also served as an assistant coach with Scotland's Under-17s and U19s.

Murphy takes up his new position on 21 January, with Hearts ready to kick off their Scottish Women's Premier League 2 campaign in early February.

The Edinburgh club have had a women's team since 2009 and finished sixth in the second tier last season.

In December, club owner Ann Budge announced a "six-figure investment year-on-year" in women's football, saying it was the "right thing to do".

Celtic recently decided to become the first fully professional women's team in Scotland.