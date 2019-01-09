Kasey Palmer: Bristol City sign Chelsea midfielder on loan

Kasey Palmer helped Huddersfield Town win promotion to the Premier League in 2016-17

Bristol City have signed Chelsea's Kasey Palmer on loan until the end of the season after the midfielder was recalled from his spell at Blackburn.

The 22-year-old spent the first half of the campaign on loan with Rovers, scoring three goals in 17 appearances.

Palmer, who is yet to make his senior debut for the Blues, has previously spent time at Huddersfield and Derby.

"I'm excited about what he can bring to our squad," Robins boss Lee Johnson told the club website.

