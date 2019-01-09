Paul Gallagher: Preston North End forward's father-in-law dies

Paul Gallagher used social media to track down the man who performed CPR on his father-in-law on Sunday

Jimmy Smith, the father-in-law of Preston forward Paul Gallagher, has died three days after having his life saved by a bystander.

A man performed CPR on Smith after he suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday, and he was subsequently hospitalised.

But Gallagher, 34, posted on Twitter that his relative had since suffered multiple organ failure.

"Those three days gave us special time to speak with him, laugh, cry and say our goodbyes," Gallagher said.

Smith had collapsed at a petrol station in Lytham on Sunday morning, with Gallagher saying "his heart stopped for 20 minutes".

Gallagher still played in Preston's 3-1 home FA Cup defeat by Doncaster Rovers on Sunday afternoon and set up his side's goal.

"It saddens us as a family to announce that after three days of fighting, showing huge strength and enormous courage our hero, our world Jimmy Smith passed away peacefully earlier this morning surrounded by his loving family," Gallagher added in his post on social media.

"He did regain consciousness on Sunday afternoon and he was made fully aware of what happened and was eternally grateful, we all are to Bob Attewell, who performed CPR before the paramedics and air ambulance arrived.

"Unfortunately the cardiac arrest he suffered on Sunday then went on to trigger other issues resulting in multiple organ failure."