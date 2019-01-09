Connor Simpson: Carlisle United sign Preston striker on loan
Carlisle United have signed Preston striker Connor Simpson on loan until the end of the season.
The 18-year-old, who has made one appearance for the North End, had a loan spell with National League side Hartlepool in 2017-18.
Simpson could make his debut in Saturday's trip to Northampton.
"He's a young man who has been on our radar for a little while," director of football David Holdsworth told the club website.
