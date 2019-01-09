Simon Dawkins: Ipswich bring in former Derby County forward

From the section

Simon Dawkins scored five goals in 38 MLS appearances for San Jose Earthquakes

Championship strugglers Ipswich Town have signed forward Simon Dawkins on a deal until the end of the season.

The former Derby player, 31, has been without a club since leaving MLS side San Jose Earthquakes in February.

The club have the option to extend the Jamaica international's contract by a further 12 months.

Dawkins, who began his career at Tottenham, scored nine goals in 74 appearances for the Rams between October 2013 and January 2016.

He becomes Ipswich's fourth signing of the January transfer window.

