Ched Evans: Fleetwood striker banned by FA for two matches

Ched Evans has scored 10 goals in 25 appearances for Fleetwood this season

Fleetwood striker Ched Evans has been banned for two matches by the Football Association for abusing a referee.

Evans, 30, has been charged with "using abusive and/or insulting words" towards Brett Huxtable after the Cod Army's 2-1 defeat at Bristol Rovers in December.

The Welshman was sent off for violent conduct in the game but successfully appealed against the decision.

Evans, who denied the charge, has also been fined £2,500 and will miss matches against Oxford United and Rochdale.

Fleetwood boss Joey Barton was given a two-match touchline ban last week for his behaviour in the same League One game and has also been charged for criticising Huxtable in a post-match interview.

Barton has until 18:00 GMT on Thursday to respond to the charge.