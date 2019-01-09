Jimmy Dunne: Sunderland sign Burnley defender on loan

Jimmy Dunne (right) scored twice in 18 appearances for Hearts

League One Sunderland have signed Burnley defender Jimmy Dunne on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Scottish Premiership side Hearts.

The Irishman, who helped Accrington win the League Two title in 2017-18, could make his debut against Luton on Saturday.

"I'm very excited to be here. I'm looking to step up and keep developing my game," he told the club website.

