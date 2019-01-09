Dunfermline: Allan Johnston and club 'part company'

Johnston spent three and a half seasons in charge at East End Park

Dunfermline have "parted company" with manager Allan Johnston, with the club seventh in the Scottish Championship.

The 45-year-old leaves the club four points off the play-off places, with just one win in their past five games.

Assistant manager Sandy Clark has also left, with first team coach Stevie Crawford to take charge for Saturday's visit to Dundee United.

Dunfermline thanked the pair for their "considerable efforts" via a brief statement.

Appointed in May 2015, Johnston led the Fife club to promotion from League One and then a fifth place finish in the second tier.

Last season they finished fourth, before losing to Dundee United in the quarter-final of the Premiership play-offs.

He had previous spells as a manager at Queen of the South and Kilmarnock.