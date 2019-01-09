Brendan Rodgers: Celtic boss looks for more signings for 'tight' title race

Media playback is not supported on this device Rodgers expects more signings

Brendan Rodgers aims to bolster his Celtic squad further this month after predicting a "tight" Scottish Premiership title race.

Celtic top the table on goal difference from Rangers, with Kilmarnock one point back and Aberdeen two more behind.

They have already recruited Oliver Burke, Timothy Weah and Vakoun Issouf Bayo this month.

"We will look to do more business, January is important for us," Rodgers told BBC Scotland.

"It's not just trying to improve the squad for now but also for whatever summer qualification games we have."

Celtic have lost four league matches this term, matching their overall tally for the previous campaign, while Rodgers was undefeated domestically in his first season.

Pointing out that his team have a game in hand, lifted the League Cup and reached the last 32 in the Europa League, he said: "I think we're in a very good place to kick on for the second part of the season.

"I think it will be tight. I think it will go right down to its very end. Other teams have invested well and improved. That doesn't mean we've got worse. The second half of the season will be really exciting."

Rodgers 'looking after own garden'

Rangers have signed experienced English Premier League duo Jermain Defoe and Steven Davis, with Rodgers revealing he tried to sign the Northern Ireland captain during his time in charge of Swansea City.

However, when asked about the Ibrox club's transfer activity, he said he was "not one for looking over the fence" and was focused on trying "to look after my own garden".

To that end, as well as signing players, there have been suggestions of departures, with Dedryck Boyata and Scott Brown out of contract in the summer.

Rodgers said Celtic were "not thinking about" selling the central defender and there was "no update" on the captain's position, however he said "some of our players will definitely go out on loan".

Defender Jack Hendry, midfielder Scott Allan, and winger Lewis Morgan come come into that bracket, with Hendry the most likely to depart, having not started a game since early October.

Rodgers said the 23-year-old has "clearly got potential" but that the 12 months since he signed from Dundee have "been a steep learning curve".

He added: "He's played really well in games and played in other games when there's been pressure, so he's had to deal with all of that.

"He's at that age when he needs to be playing for the continuation of his development. The next best thing for him over this six-month period is to get games at the highest level he can in a good environment."