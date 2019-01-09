Martin Boyle: Hibs winger likely to miss rest of the season

Boyle was injured during a friendly game for Australia

Hibernian have confirmed that winger Martin Boyle is "likely" to miss the rest of the season following knee surgery.

The 25-year-old was hurt on international duty with Australia, picking up the injury in an Asia Cup warm-up match against Oman.

Boyle, under contract at Easter Road until 2021, has scored four league goals this season.

He scored twice on his first Australia start in November.

The Edinburgh club, currently at a winter training camp in Dubai, have lost Efe Ambrose after the defender recently triggered a release clause in his contract, while midfielder Emerson Hyndman has returned to Bournemouth after a loan spell.

But they hope to complete a loan deal for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Ryan Gauld.

Hibs' next game is against League Two side Elgin City in the Scottish Cup on 19 January.