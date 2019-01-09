Ken Anderson: Bolton Wanderers chairman continues row with Dale Vince

Ken Anderson (left) and Dale Vince have been in dispute publically since Sunday

Bolton chairman Ken Anderson has accused Dale Vince of talking "total nonsense", describing the Forest Green Rovers owner as "one of the strangest people l have ever come across in football".

The duo have been in dispute since Vince described Anderson's alleged behaviour over a deal for striker Christian Doidge as "shocking".

On Tuesday, Forest Green began selling "No Ken Do" T-shirts that feature a "motif that supports our new friends at Bolton Wanderers", with all profits going to the Championship club's Supporters' Trust.

But Anderson, who said "I won't lower myself to respond to his disrespectful and misleading comments", has now proposed launching his own T-shirt range.

"I have to say that I found the T-shirts FGR are selling quite humorous," he said in a statement on Wednesday. "I'm sure the Supporters' Trust will greatly receive the funds they generate.

"We are thinking about printing our own which will say 'Yes We Ken' and we will donate all proceeds to those employees of Ecotricity (a green energy company owned by Vince) who were made redundant."

Vince is also offering a free pint to Bolton fans who attend Rovers' home League Two game against Bury on 19 January - although Anderson questioned how the concept "fits in with his green philosophy".

"l can only imagine it's his way of getting his 15 minutes of fame and as much free publicity as possible," he added.

"He's probably achieved more air time and press coverage over the last few days than ever before. Good luck with that and well done."

The fundraising T-shirts refer to Anderson, whose consortium took control of Bolton in 2016

'It's probably sour grapes - don't blame me'

Wanderers are under a registration embargo but majority shareholder Anderson - who has already described Vince's comments as "very disrespectful" - said "we have had directions from the English Football League on how we can sign players".

However, Anderson did not provide detail on the conditions Bolton must meet to have the embargo lifted.

Doidge, 26, originally joined Wanderers on loan in August, with the deal to be made permanent this month, but it collapsed and he subsequently returned to Forest Green on Sunday.

"I have read and heard his [Vince's] recollection of our telephone conversations and have given them the credit they deserve and promptly dispatched them into the bin," said Anderson.

"The truth of the matter is that it's probably sour grapes as he knows he negotiated a poor deal in August 2018.

"He foolishly tried to renegotiate the terms last Friday and bring an additional £250,000 forward to August/January this year and next. As l have previously said this was flatly refused and remains the position now.

"What l can say is that he knows what he agreed in August 2018 and l have made it clear that we are still prepared to make the first payment, as always agreed from the outset, next week when we receive the EFL distribution monies.

"If this is not now acceptable, then so be it, but don't go blaming me for disappointing Christian as we have made it absolutely clear that he is welcome here."

"I understand that the only reason he won't be here is because of Dale and that's a shame as he is unable to play at any other clubs this season apart from FGR or us."

A statement on the Bolton's Supporters' Trust website on Sunday said they felt the club's name had been "dragged through the mud" by the return of Doidge to his parent club.