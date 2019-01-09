When is January transfer deadline day in Premier League, Scotland, Spain, Germany & Italy?

Earlier this month, Chelsea paid £58m to sign forward Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund, although he will remain with the German club until the end of the season

It's that time of year. When clubs up and down the country look for a season-changing signing before the January transfer window closes.

So when is transfer deadline day? In England the deadline is 23:00 GMT on Thursday, January 31, 2019 and in Scotland it is midnight on the same day.

And here is when the window shuts in other countries:

Friday, 18 January - Italy

Thursday, 31 January - Spain, Germany, France, Netherlands

Saturday, 2 February - Portugal

Friday, 22 February - Russia

BBC Sport will guide you through all of the moves on the big day. Our live transfers page will be up and running from 07:00 GMT, while BBC Radio 5 live will bring you all of the latest deals, rumours and news.

And every confirmed transfer will be on our list.

There will be the usual analysis and reaction from BBC Sport's pundits and experts and all the best of social media - including those ever-more elaborate signing videos.

You can sign up for push alerts to your phone to ensure you won't miss a move.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.