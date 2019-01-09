Wigan Athletic's Nathan Byrne signs new deal until 2021

Nathan Byrne has played 80 times for Wigan since joining from Wolves in 2016

Right-sided player Nathan Byrne has signed a new deal to keep him at Wigan Athletic until the summer of 2021.

The ex-Swindon man, 26, was the club's player of the year last season as the Latics won the League One title.

He predominantly plays at either right-back or right-wing and has made 17 Championship appearances this season.

"He is a popular member of the dressing room and, equally so, a player that our supporters regard highly," said Wigan manager Paul Cook.

The Latics are 20th in the table and were knocked out in the FA Cup third round by West Brom on Saturday.