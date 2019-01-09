Lewis Baker: Reading sign Chelsea midfielder after Leeds United recall

Lewis Baker won 17 caps for England Under-21s alongside Reading's John Swift

Reading have signed midfielder Lewis Baker on loan until the end of the season after Chelsea recalled him from his loan at Championship rivals Leeds.

The 23-year-old agreed a season-long loan with Leeds in June but made just two league starts for the leaders.

Baker, whose only Chelsea appearance was in 2014, has also had loan spells at Vitesse Arnhem and Middlesbrough.

"Importantly, he knows what it takes to meet the demands of this division," said Royals boss Jose Gomes.

Baker is Reading's second loan signing this month, following the arrival of Ovie Ejaria from Liverpool on Monday.

