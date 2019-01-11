Tottenham v Manchester United quiz - who played for both clubs?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that he was close to joining Tottenham for £5.5m in 1998 but chose to stay at United

Two Premier League giants meet on Sunday afternoon as title-chasing Tottenham look to pop Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's balloon at Wembley.

The Norwegian was once close to joining Spurs but stayed and won the treble with United - among 10 major honours he won as a player at Old Trafford.

But which players did represent both clubs? See if you can identify these eight...