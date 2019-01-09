Man City 9-0 Burton: Eight-hour journey for 15 mins of football - stories

Traffic, goals and a reunion - all at Etihad Stadium

Hours stuck on the motorway, a 9-0 loss and possibly another hammering to come.

Spare a thought for Burton Albion's fans.

The League One team travelled to Premier League champions Manchester City on Wednesday night to compete in their first ever semi-final.

It was supposed to be fairytale stuff. A night to remember.

Instead Burton came away on the wrong end of a nine-goal hammering - and they have to go through it all again in the second leg in two weeks.

The misery started before the game had even begun, with the closure of the M6 motorway meaning most of the 34 buses and coaches carrying the majority of the 3,000 Brewers fans from Derbyshire barely made it in time for kick-off.

Some weren't even that lucky.

An eight-hour journey for 15 minutes of football

Emily left London at 1pm for the 7.45pm kick-off - she arrived in time for the last 15 minutes and missed the first eight goals.

"It was a long journey for 15 minutes of football but having been stuck for four hours, I thought I wasn't going to go home so I just caught the final bit," she told BBC Radio 5 live.

Edward was joined by his sister Emily for the last 15 minutes of the game

"I was stuck on the M6 for around four hours in total."

To make matters worse, Emily's brother Edward was travelling to the game from Glasgow - and his ticket was with his sister.

But the combination of modern technology, some affable match stewards at Etihad Stadium and the evidence of their plight on BBC Sport's live coverage meant he got into the ground.

Here is the entry on the BBC Sport website's live coverage Richard used to convince stewards at Man City he had a legitimate ticket

"My brother said he was just going to go to the ground to try and blag it in, but I sent him a picture of his ticket with the bar code of it, and they actually scanned the photograph of the ticket first," she said.

"He had to convince stewards it was true, and showed them the reporting on the BBC Sport website."

Fellow Burton fan Liz didn't even make it to Manchester - some might say she was one of the lucky ones.

"We are still just outside Stoke-on-Trent," Liz told 5 live, 10 minutes after the game had finished and 45 miles from Manchester.

"But we have just started to move. I was working in Nottingham this morning before I set off, and then I got as far as Stoke before we just stopped.

"I am absolutely gutted but it is just one of those things."

Any optimism for the second leg, Liz? "It is a game of two halves."

That's the spirit.

Burton boss Nigel Clough had some words of comfort for his side's loyal support.

"The worst part about it was our fans getting stuck in the traffic problems tonight making their way here," he said.

"They were here to celebrate not tonight's game but the fact that we had reached this semi-final."

'I think Burton have had e-neuf'

While Burton fans were suffering, neutrals had their fun on Twitter and by sending texts to us here at BBC Sport.

Louis: It's really annoying that Burton got in the way of that Man City training session.

Lordy159: So unlucky that the one coach that got there was the team coach.

James: Man City will be able to send out their under-15s for the second leg.

Andy: Alright. I think Burton have had e-neuf now.

BoroFanChris: I think Burton need an away goal now to keep this tie alive...

Paul: Only I could decide to plumb in the new washer and dryer and miss a 9-0 football match.

Craig: Imagine if Burton still make the final... that would stop Leicester fans from claiming the biggest shock in football history!

If this for real? Either this City fan has hit he jackpot or it's a good Photoshop effort...

And what about Emily? What next for her?

"I am going to go back to my brother's place in Sheffield, have a couple of beers and a few hours' sleep before going back to London in the morning."

And surely nobody can deny she deserves a drink and a bit of kip?