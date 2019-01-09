Marko Arnautovic: West Ham striker subject of £35m bid from China

Marko Arnautovic reacted angrily when taken off in the 20th minute of Saturday's FA Cup win over Birmingham

West Ham have received a £35m bid from an unnamed Chinese club for striker Marko Arnautovic.

The Austrian, 29, is joint-top scorer for the Hammers this season with eight goals in 17 games in all competitions.

He moved to London Stadium for a club record £20m fee from Stoke in July 2017, scoring 11 times for West Ham last season.

It is understood West Ham have no desire to sell Arnautovic, who is under contract with the club until 2022.

Arnautovic opened the scoring in West Ham's 2-0 FA Cup third-round win over Birmingham on Saturday but reacted angrily when he was substituted in the 20th minute, with manager Manuel Pellegrini stating the forward had "felt some pain in his back".

He missed four league games during December with a hamstring injury but now has three goals in as many games, having scored two in the 2-2 Premier League draw at home to Brighton on 2 January.

The Austria international has also been linked with a move to Manchester United.