Man City v Burton: Away fans stuck in traffic on way to Carabao Cup game
Hundreds of Burton Albion supporters faced missing one of the biggest games in the club's history by being stuck in traffic en route to the Carabao Cup semi-final against Manchester City.
Staffordshire Police said 34 fan buses and coaches from Burton had arrived at Etihad Stadium in time for the 19:45 GMT kick-off for the first leg.
Around 3,000 Burton supporters had tickets for the game.
Numerous traffic incidents had caused tailbacks on the M6.
At 18:45 GMT - an hour before kick-off - only one of the coaches had arrived in Manchester, though there were still large banks of empty seats inside the stadium at the start of the game.
Emily, a Burton fan, told BBC Radio 5 live she had been stuck for two-and-a-half hours, saying: "I am on the M6 just north of Stoke-on-Trent. I was at work this morning in London and I booked the afternoon off.
"I left London at 13:00 GMT and I made it past my parents' house in Burton at around 15:45 and I've been at a standstill since 16:15."
Gary, another Burton supporter, was one of the lucky ones to arrive on time and told BBC Sport: "This is our cup final. We are not going to win but you never know - we are up here to support our team."