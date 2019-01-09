Gregg Wylde: Livingston sign midfielder after Plymouth release

Wylde has made 11 appearances in all competitions for Plymouth this season but just one league start

Livingston have signed Gregg Wylde on an 18-month contract following the midfielder's release from Plymouth.

The 27-year-old has made a solitary League One start this season, coming off the bench on another six occasions.

A former Rangers, Aberdeen and St Mirren player, he joined Plymouth for a second time in June 2017.

"We think we can get him playing consistently at a good level week in week out," Livingston manager Gary Holt told the club website.

"He has a great left foot and will bring a lot of experience to the squad and can play a few positions."

Wylde spent the second half of last season on loan at Morecambe in League Two, scoring twice.