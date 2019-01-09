Gregg Wylde: Livingston sign midfielder after Plymouth release

Gregg Wylde has made 11 appearances for Plymouth this season
Livingston have signed Gregg Wylde on an 18-month contract following the midfielder's release from Plymouth.

The 27-year-old has made a solitary League One start this season, coming off the bench on another six occasions.

A former Rangers, Aberdeen and St Mirren player, he joined Plymouth for a second time in June 2017.

"We think we can get him playing consistently at a good level week in week out," Livingston manager Gary Holt told the club website.

"He has a great left foot and will bring a lot of experience to the squad and can play a few positions."

Wylde spent the second half of last season on loan at Morecambe in League Two, scoring twice.

