Mark Sampson: FA reaches settlement with former England women's boss over sacking

Mark Sampson was sacked in September 2017 after almost four years as England manager

The Football Association has reached a settlement with former England women's manager Mark Sampson following his sacking in 2017.

Sampson was fired after evidence emerged of "inappropriate and unacceptable" behaviour with female players in a previous role.

The 36-year-old had brought an unfair dismissal case against the FA with the case due to be heard this week.

The FA said the settlement would "bring the dispute to an agreed close".

An FA spokesperson said: "We can confirm a confidential settlement has been entered into between the FA and Mark Sampson to bring the dispute around the termination of his employment to an agreed close.

"We will not be commenting further on the matter."

Welshman Sampson became England head coach in December 2013 after leaving top-flight side Bristol Academy, now renamed Bristol City Women, and led the Lionesses to a bronze medal at the 2015 Women's World Cup.

Following his sacking, the FA said it was made aware of the full details of safeguarding allegations made against Sampson in 2014 relating to his time as Bristol Academy manager. A 2015 FA assessment found Sampson did not pose a risk.

Outgoing FA chief executive Martin Glenn revisited the report in 2017, with FA chairman Greg Clarke saying Sampson should have been sacked "years ago".

Before his dismissal, Sampson had that year been cleared of wrongdoing following discrimination allegations made by England players, including Chelsea and England striker Eniola Aluko.

The handling of both cases was subject to a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee hearing in October 2017, at which Clarke, Glenn and outgoing FA technical director Dan Ashworth were all summoned to appear.

In March 2018, it was revealed Sampson was being investigated by Uefa before his sacking for brandishing a metal pole while verbally abusing an official after England's defeat by the Netherlands in the 2017 European Championship semi-finals.

European football's governing body punished Sampson with a three-match ban for the offence - after he was sacked.

Former Manchester United defender Phil Neville was appointed as Sampson's permanent successor in January 2018.