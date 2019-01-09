Connor Ripley: Preston sign goalkeeper from Middlesbrough

Connor Ripley is the son of former Middlesbrough, Blackburn and England winger Stuart Ripley

Preston North End have signed goalkeeper Connor Ripley from fellow Championship club Middlesbrough for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old has agreed a three-and-a-half-year deal with the Lilywhites.

Ripley spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Accrington, making 24 appearances for the League One club.

He featured three times for Boro and has previously had loan spells at Oxford, Bradford, Motherwell, Oldham, Burton Albion and Bury.

"He is a bubbly character and hopefully that will rub off on some of the other lads as well and he can settle into the squad and show what he can do," Preston boss Alex Neil told the club website.

"I would expect him to integrate quickly and we think he can be a really good acquisition for us."

Ripley becomes Preston's fourth signing of the January transfer window, following the arrivals of Josh Ginnelly, Jayden Stockley and Brad Potts.

