Alfie May: Doncaster striker signs new deal until 2020

Alfie May joined Doncaster Rovers in January 2017 after beginning his career in non-league football

Doncaster Rovers striker Alfie May has signed a new contract, which will keep him at the League One club until the summer of 2020.

The 25-year-old has scored 11 goals in 30 appearances for Rovers this season.

"It means a lot to me as this is my first professional club, and now I can kick on," he told the club website.

"I've worked a lot on my game, but after conversations with the manager [Grant McCann] I know I can still improve a lot more."