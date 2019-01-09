Checkatrade Trophy: Chelsea U21 1-3 Peterborough United

Ivan Toney (left) has scored 15 goals in his past 16 games

Peterborough scored three goals in nine minutes as they came from behind to beat Chelsea Under-21s and reach the Checkatrade Trophy quarter-finals.

Lee Tomlin made his first start for League One Posh since returning on loan from Cardiff, but Richard Nartey's header had Chelsea ahead at the break.

The visitors levelled after Siriki Dembele's run and low finish, with Ivan Toney turning in to put them in front.

Marcus Maddison - who set up Posh's second - curled in to make it 3-1.

Chelsea were semi-finalists in the competition last season but could not recover, Conor Gallagher chipping against the bar late on.

The draw for the last eight will be held at 19:00 GMT on Thursday.