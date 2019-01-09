FA Continental Tyres League Cup: Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal reach semis

Fran Kirby was playing her first game since the start of November

England's Fran Kirby scored twice on her return from injury as Chelsea Women eased past Reading 4-0 to reach the FA Continental Tyres League Cup last four.

Anita Asante scored her first goal for the club, with forward Kirby teeing up Ali Riley for Chelsea's fourth.

Holders Arsenal sealed a semi-final spot by beating Birmingham 2-1 with two Vivianne Miedema goals.

Jess Sigsworth scored as Manchester United also reached the last four by beating West Ham 2-0.

Birmingham's Aoife Mannion saw a penalty saved by Sari van Veenendaal, but they still went ahead through Lucy Quinn before Netherlands striker Miedema's double for the Women's Super League leaders.

Manchester United are the only second-tier side remaining in the competition, beating West Ham thanks to a Kate Longhurst own goal and Sigsworth's strike.

Longhurst later struck the woodwork for the visitors with a half-volley from 30 yards, with Ria Percival also hitting the post.

The remaining quarter-final tie sees last season's runners-up Manchester City host Brighton on Thursday.