Brad Walker: Shrewsbury sign midfielder and loan him to Wrexham

Brad Walker began his career with Hartlepool Town

Shrewsbury Town have signed midfielder Brad Walker from Crewe Alexandra for an undisclosed fee.

The midfielder, who has been on loan at the Racecourse Ground with Wrexham, will re-join the Dragons on a temporary basis for the remainder of the season.

Walker will be reunited at Shrewsbury with his ex-Wrexham boss, Sam Ricketts.

"It was an easy decision to make. The gaffer wanted to bring me in and I obviously wanted to come here, I was delighted to get it done," Walker said.

"It's just a shame I can't play until next season, but I was delighted to get it done.

"Sam was a big influence in my decision. I played with him at Wrexham and he liked how I play - he has been brilliant with me.

"Obviously the fans aren't going to see me until next season, but next year I am going to come back and hit the ground running to have a good season.

"I have loved my time at Wrexham and hopefully I can go back and help get the team promoted."

Walker is unable to represent the Shrews this term due to registration rules, having already played for Crewe and Wrexham.