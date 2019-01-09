PSG out of French League Cup, Thierry Henry's Monaco progress

From the section

Thuram was mobbed by his team-mates after scoring the winning penalty

Unbeaten Ligue 1 leaders and holders Paris St-Germain suffered a shock French League Cup exit against the top-flight's bottom side Guingamp.

Marcus Thuram, son of France legend Lilian, scored an injury-time penalty, adding to Yeni N'Gbakoto's earlier spot-kick for a 2-1 triumph.

Neymar netted for PSG, who were aiming to win the competition for the sixth straight season and eighth overall.

Thierry Henry's struggling Monaco side also progressed to the semi-finals.

Monaco, in 19th place in the table and five points off safety, went through courtesy of an 8-7 penalty shootout victory over Rennes after the game finished 1-1.