Nigel Atangana: Cheltenham Town midfielder out for season with Achilles injury

Nigel Atangana has scored three goals for Cheltenham since joining in May 2017

Cheltenham midfielder Nigel Atangana will be out for up to nine months after rupturing his Achilles tendon.

The ex-Leyton Orient and Portsmouth man, 29, suffered the injury in their League Two loss at Crawley on Saturday.

He will have surgery on Thursday and be sidelined for at least six months.

Frenchman Atangana made 34 appearances for Cheltenham this season and will be operated on by the same surgeon as Robins team-mate Jordon Forster, who suffered the same injury in 2017.