Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Liverpool, Hearts, Hibs, Griffiths, Tierney, Djoum, Defoe, Kent

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers will seek showdown talks with Leigh Griffiths to ask why the striker was at a racetrack when he was supposed to be receiving help for several problems in his personal life. (The Herald)

American left-back Andrew Gutman, who had been on trial with Rangers after leaving Indiana Hoosiers, has started following Celtic on Twitter after the Scottish champions' manager, Brendan Rodgers, admitted interest in the 22-year-old. Meanwhile, compatriot Matt Polster, the former Chicago Fire defender, is poised to sign for Rangers. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is not sure if Kieran Tierney will need surgery on the hip problem that has sidelined the 21-year-old Scotland left-back since the middle of last month. (The Scotsman)

Rangers are planning to hold talks with Liverpool at the end of the season over a possible permanent deal for on-loan winger Ryan Kent. (Daily Record)

Hearts manager Craig Levein has revealed that Arnaud Djoum "might leave in the summer" after admitting that the money the 29-year-old midfielder is looking for is outwith the Scottish Premiership club's budget. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson is the bookmakers' favourite to become Luton Town boss after Nathan Jones quit the League One club to join Stoke City. (Scottish Sun)

Jermain Defoe has revealed how he grew up idolising former Ibrox striker Ally McCoist and that a conversation with former Rangers player and manager Graeme Souness helped him make the move to the Glasgow club on loan from Bournemouth. (Daily Record)

New Hearts signing David Vanacek has describing himself as a "warrior" who wants to win silverware and become Scotland's top goalscorer. (The Scotsman)

Hibernian defender Steven Whittaker has revealed how being knocked back by Manchester City sparked his football career into life and that he was even rejected for a job as an electrician before being offered a deal by the Edinburgh club. (The Scotsman)