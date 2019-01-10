Linfield striker Jonathan Smith joins Ards on loan until end of season

Smith finished last season on loan at Carrick Rangers, who were relegated from the Irish Premiership

Linfield striker Jonathan Smith has joined Ards on loan until the end of the season.

The former Glentoran forward has played just twice for the Blues this season since signing for them last May.

The 21-year-old scored 13 goals in 21 appearances for the Glens and spent a loan spell at Carrick Rangers during the second half of last season.

He started out with the Linfield Academy and has also played for Ipswich Town and Torquay United's youth teams.

"Jonathan hasn't had too many first team opportunities this season, so he will benefit greatly from the increased opportunities for game time that this loan move will hopefully give him," Blues boss David Healy told the Linfield website.

Ards are currently bottom of the Irish Premiership, two points behind 11th-placed Newry City, who have played two games less.

Manager Colin Nixon has spoken regularly about his side's goalscoring problems and said he was keen to sign a striker in the January transfer window.