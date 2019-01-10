Glentoran and Crusaders fined £750 for team misconduct following melee

Players and officials were involved in a brawl during the Irish Premiership match

Glentoran and Crusaders have been fined £750 by the Irish FA following the melee during their 2-2 draw at the Oval on 1 December.

They were found guilty of team misconduct for a mass brawl which saw Rory Patterson of Crusaders and Glentoran's John McGuigan sent off.

The match was refereed by Latvian Andris Treimanis, who was on an IFA exchange scheme.

Kyle Owens has been suspended for a sending off earlier in the game.

The Crues had appealed against the decision, which was for two yellow cards in the first half of the game, but it was not upheld and the defender must now serve a one-match suspension commencing on 14 January.

Owens will miss the visit of league leaders Linfield to Seaview on 19 January.

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter and then-Glentoran boss Ronnie McFall were critical of referee Treimanis's performance.