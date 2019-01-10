A-Jay Leitch-Smith: Morecambe striker faces six-month lay-off after hamstring tear

A-Jay Leitch-Smith celebrates scoring
A-Jay Leitch-Smith could be out for up to six months after a serious-looking hamstring tear

Morecambe striker A-Jay Leitch-Smith could face a long lay-off after scans showed a potentially season-ending hamstring tear.

The 28-year-old forward, who has six goals in 27 games for the Shrimps this season, was injured in Saturday's 2-2 draw with former club Crewe.

Leitch-Smith joined Morecambe from Shrewsbury in the summer.

"It was a really bad one that might need an operation," physio Simon Farnworth said.

"He needs to go to London to see a specialist. The hamstring has torn all the way from the top insertion down to the bottom and is a serious one.

"Looking at it it could mean he is out for three months or six months, but either way he is going to be out for some time."

Find out more

Top Stories