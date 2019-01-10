A-Jay Leitch-Smith: Morecambe striker faces six-month lay-off after hamstring tear
Morecambe striker A-Jay Leitch-Smith could face a long lay-off after scans showed a potentially season-ending hamstring tear.
The 28-year-old forward, who has six goals in 27 games for the Shrimps this season, was injured in Saturday's 2-2 draw with former club Crewe.
Leitch-Smith joined Morecambe from Shrewsbury in the summer.
"It was a really bad one that might need an operation," physio Simon Farnworth said.
"He needs to go to London to see a specialist. The hamstring has torn all the way from the top insertion down to the bottom and is a serious one.
"Looking at it it could mean he is out for three months or six months, but either way he is going to be out for some time."