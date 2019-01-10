Gary Mackay-Steven: Aberdeen told New York City interested in Scotland winger

Gary Mackay-Steven (right) joined Aberdeen from Celtic in 2017

New York City have made an approach for Gary Mackay-Steven, but Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes says the Scotland winger is not aware of the interest.

The Major League Soccer club have informed the Scottish Premiership club that they intend to speak to the 28-year-old about a possible move.

The Scotland international is out of contract in the summer and is free to speak to potential new employers.

But McInnes says there is a chance Mackay-Steven could sign a new deal.