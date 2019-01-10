Normalisation committee for Namibia Football Association

Fifa has appointed a normalisation committee for the Namibia Football Association

Fifa has appointed a normalisation committee to run the Namibia Football Association (NFA).

The move follows a recent visit by a delegation from football's world governing body after NFA elections were not held as planned on 5 December 2018.

The committee's mandate is to organise executive committee elections before 31 May and run the NFA's daily affairs.

None of the normalisation committee members will be eligible for any of the open positions in the polls.