Youssef Msakni: Tunisia star happy to join Belgium's Eupen

Youssef Msakni missed the World Cup for Tunisia with a knee injury

Fit-again Tunisia star Youssef Msakni has joined Belgian club Eupen on a six-month loan deal from Qatari side Al-Duhail.

The 29-year-old will use his first stint in Europe to to prepare for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

He missed the 2018 World Cup in Russia after suffering a knee injury playing for his club last April.

"It's a new professional experience for me in Europe with the chance to play in Belgian championship," he wrote.

"It is a dream that has come true. I would like to thank the officials of Al-Duhail who have given me the opportunity to witness this experience.

"I also thank all the friends and fans who have supported me over the past months. God willing, the beginning of another start that will end greatly."

He has been at Al-Duhail, which was formally Lekwhiya, since 2012 when his move was seen as a stepping stone to joining French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Mskani finished as second top scorer in the Qatari league with 25 goals last season, one behind team-mate and Morocco international Youssef El-Arabi.

He started his career at Stade Tunisien before switching to Esperance in 2008.

At Esperance he won four league titles and a Caf Champions League trophy, before moving to Qatar.

Mskani has scored nine goals in 49 appearances for his country, including a hat-trick against Guinea as Tunisia qualified for the World Cup after a 12-year absence.