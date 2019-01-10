Fousseni Diabate: Leicester forward joins Turkish side Sivasspor on loan

From the section

Fousseni Diabate joined Leicester in January 2018

Leicester forward Fousseni Diabate has joined Turkish side Sivasspor on loan until the end of the season.

The Mali international signed for the Foxes in January 2018 from French Ligue 2 side Gazelec Ajaccio.

The 23-year-old has made 19 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring two goals on his debut in the fourth round of the FA Cup last season, when Leicester beat Peterborough 5-1.

Sivasspor finished seventh in the Turkish Super Lig in 2018.

